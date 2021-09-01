 Skip to main content
Berrien County orders masks in school; Washtenaw is next
AP

Berrien County orders masks in school; Washtenaw is next

  • Updated
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Berrien County in southwestern Michigan on Wednesday ordered masking inside all schools, pointing to a rapid increase in COVID-19 transmission over the past month.

Once Washtenaw County follows suit, nine of 83 counties — including many with the largest populations — will require face coverings in schools. The office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has refrained from reinstating a statewide mandate that was in place last academic year, said mask policies do or will cover at least 57% of kids in traditional public schools.

Berrien's order applies to all educational settings, including colleges and child care centers. In their order, acting health officer Courtney Davis and medical director Rex Cabaltica cited a four-fold increase in coronavirus cases in August compared with July and noted only 35% of 12- to 19-year-olds are vaccinated.

“Our top priority is keeping students in school for in-person learning,” Davis said in a statement, adding that “masking is one of the best defenses against COVID-19 transmission.”

A spokeswoman for the Washtenaw County Health Department confirmed it will issue a mask order Thursday. Nine of 10 K-12 districts already have some type of requirements, but policies are more mixed among private schools, Susan Ringler Cerniglia said.

