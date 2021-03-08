Beshear: 4th of Kentucky adults have gotten at least 1 dose

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — About a quarter of Kentucky adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday, adding he expects that number to rise as more vaccination sites open and supplies increase.

“This is, in many ways, a race against time against the variants,” Beshear said at a virtual news briefing. “If we can continue that that downward trajectory while increasing the number of people vaccinated, then we can hopefully get to the end of this thing sooner rather than later.”

Kentucky reported 331 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the lowest number of new cases since Sept. 14. Beshear also announced 10 virus-related deaths.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, advised that fully vaccinated Kentuckians should continue wearing face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines in public.

“For adults who are fully vaccinated, the CDC is now saying those individuals within their own homes can gather in small groups with other fully vaccinated adults,” Stack said. “If vaccinated and unvaccinated people are mixed together in a gathering, generally you should still practice social distancing and wear your masks.