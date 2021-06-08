Beshear announces change atop Kentucky Labor Cabinet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The longtime state executive who inherited oversight of Kentucky's beleaguered unemployment insurance system during the COVID-19 pandemic is stepping down as labor secretary.

Labor Secretary Larry Roberts' retirement, effective at the end of June, was announced Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear. Roberts' career in state government stretches back to 1973.

The Democratic governor also said he selected another veteran state official, Jamie Link, to succeed Roberts in leading the state Labor Cabinet, beginning July 1.

In announcing the appointment, Beshear said Link is “committed to standing with our labor unions, protecting our workers and helping Kentucky families climb out of this pandemic.”

Link promised to continue efforts to “resolve and remedy Kentucky’s unemployment insurance challenges” and to focus on “the needs and well-being of all Kentucky workers.”

Beshear decided about a year ago to shift the unemployment office into the Labor Cabinet. The unemployment office had been housed in the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Like other states, Kentucky was overwhelmed by record-setting waves of unemployment claims as the pandemic temporarily shuttered or scaled back many businesses.