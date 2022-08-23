Beshear calls special session to take up flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he’s calling Kentucky's Republican-led legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky.
The special session will begin at noon EDT Wednesday, the governor said. The decision to reconvene lawmakers comes after discussions among lawmakers and Beshear's administration.
“We've had productive conversations — not bipartisan, but nonpartisan,” the governor said in a tweet. “We have now reached an agreement.”
The governor didn't immediately offer details of the relief package to be presented to lawmakers but said: “Together, we can provide the support and relief eastern Kentucky needs.”
Historic flooding engulfed parts of eastern Kentucky late last month. The surging floodwaters destroyed homes and caused significant damage to roads, bridges and water systems.
The catastrophic flooding caused at least 39 deaths.