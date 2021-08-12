Beshear defends mask mandate for Kentucky schools

“If he wins, we’re having a statewide chicken pox party," Beshear said of Cameron's effort to block the masking order. "That’s his award if he wins.”

The governor bemoaned the divisiveness of the masking issue, saying so much of the media coverage has turned into: “’Andy Beshear says this, but Republican leader Y says that.'”

“That doesn’t help us, right?" the governor said. "That just makes it red or blue. And it shouldn’t be red or blue. It’s life or death.”

But he also responded aggressively to Republican criticism of his schoolhouse mask order.

“Those that are criticizing, none of them talk about how serious the virus is," he said. "None of them are talking about how serious the delta variant is. None of them are talking about hospitalizations, and none of them, when they get a microphone, are saying ’please ... get vaccinated. That means they’re sowing at least misinformation or confusion.”

Kentucky reported 2,713 coronavirus cases and six new virus-related deaths on Thursday. The test positivity rate rose slight from 11.22% to 11.57%. Some 1,371 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, up 44 from Wednesday.

