 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Beshear deputy spokesman picked for party leadership role

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sebastian Kitchen, the deputy communications director for Gov. Andy Beshear, has been selected as the new executive director of the Kentucky Democratic Party, party leaders said Friday.

Kitchen will assume his new role Monday. Mary Nishimuta, who led the party for more than four years, is returning to the private sector, officials said.

“Sebastian has been a critical part of my administration and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead the party as we work to move the commonwealth forward for the good of our people," Beshear said in a statement.

Democratic Party Chairman Colmon Elridge said Kitchen brings “a wealth of knowledge and energy" to his new role.

Kitchen's shift to party headquarters was announced on the same day Beshear filed paperwork launching his reelection run in 2023. It also comes as the party recruits legislative candidates to try to cut into Republican supermajorities in next year's election.

Kitchen said he looks forward to "continuing to fight alongside the governor and other Democrats in our battle to create a better Kentucky for every family.”

Before joining Beshear's administration, Kitchen worked for the U.S. Senate campaigns of Doug Jones in his 2017 special election win in Alabama and Bill Nelson in Florida. He was an award-winning journalist before entering politics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

Biden vows to 'get it done' as talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done' as talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday on Congress' home ground to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal.

Senate parliamentarian deals fresh immigration blow to Dems

Senate parliamentarian deals fresh immigration blow to Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian told Democrats on Wednesday that their newest proposal for helping millions of immigrants stay in the U.S. permanently could not be included in their $3.5 trillion social and environment bill, the party's latest setback on the issue.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ancient oak tree at Ponca State Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News