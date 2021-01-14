Beshear: Kentucky guardsmen activated to provide security

Last Saturday, about 100 protesters — many of them armed — gathered outside the Kentucky Capitol while the legislature was in session.

Last year, armed protesters upset with the governor's coronavirus restrictions gathered near Beshear's home and then hanged him in effigy in a tree near the State Capitol. Beshear later vowed not to back down and condemned their use of “fear and terror.”

Beshear has denounced those involved in storming of the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorists.”

“We cannot view these things as simply people who dress up like it’s Halloween and want to seem tough and then go home," he said. "We saw an attack on our nation’s Capitol.”

The governor ended his news conference, which dealt mostly with the COVID-19 outbreak, with a call for unity against any violence and an appeal to help steer those sympathizing with such unrest away from having any part in it.

The governor cautioned that violence must not become “our new normal" and added, “If you have someone that you know that’s fallen into this track, talk to them, try to help them out. Have your minister call them. Find whatever it is you need to do so that we don’t have more people that go down this path.”

But he also promised: “I want to make sure in the coming days that certainly this city is safe and that we do what it takes to protect this Capitol, our house, from any threat that’s out there.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0