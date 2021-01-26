Beshear: Kentucky reports 2 cases of COVID-19 variant

"This is going to help us plan, which is going to help our providers out there be able to plan,” he added. "It’s going to help us to be able to sign more people up for their appointments, knowing that we will have a certain amount in the future.”

President Joe Biden promised a roughly 16% boost in deliveries to states over the next three weeks.

As Kentucky has ramped up its vaccination campaign, demand has outpaced supply. It prompted Beshear last week to ask the federal government to double Kentucky’s vaccine allotment.

Beshear recently announced that Kentucky will partner with the Kroger grocery chain to create inoculation centers that will expand the groups of people receiving shots. The partnership will create high-volume, drive-thru vaccination centers statewide.

On Tuesday, the state reported 2,714 new COVID-19 cases, up from a week ago but down from two weeks earlier, the governor said. Beshear announced 35 more virus-related deaths statewide.

“We are still seeing really rough death counts from our significant escalation” of cases that the state faced late year and from a post-holiday bump, he said.