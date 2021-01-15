 Skip to main content
Beshear: Kentucky State Capitol grounds to close Sunday
AP

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear proposed an infusion of aid into Kentucky's coronavirus-battered economy on Thursday evening, Jan. 7, 2021, announcing an ambitious budget plan that includes down-payments on his long-running goals of raising salaries for teachers and boosting public education funding.

 Timothy D. Easley

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Areas near the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort will be closed on Sunday in anticipation of upcoming demonstrations at statehouses nationwide, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday.

Because there have been no requests for permits for gatherings at the state Capitol, the Democratic governor said “there are no gatherings or rallies that can or should be happening” over the weekend.

“Domestic terror is never OK. We must stop it every time we see it, and we cannot let what we saw at the U.S. Capitol become a new normal for this country.”” he said.

Beshear also noted that the Kentucky National Guard has been authorized to support efforts by Kentucky State Police and Frankfort Police to protect the Capitol and surrounding areas.

The FBI sent a warning to all 50 states earlier this week saying they were monitoring plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Kentucky's top GOP lawmakers, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne, issued a joint statement Friday urging protests to remain peaceful.

———

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

