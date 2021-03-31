Beshear praises lawmakers for decisions on using federal aid

Beshear said it was “too early to know” whether he would need to convene a special legislative session later this year to appropriate the remainder of the state's portion of federal aid, or whether it could be dealt with in the regular 2022 session.

But the work between his office and lawmakers to agree on the spending decisions made in recent days was “a real positive sign — one of the first times we've been able to work together that closely," the governor said at a news conference. "And I think it's going to be good for everybody.”

Lawmakers agreed to use $300 million of federal money to extend broadband service and $575 million of the federal aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat. Both decisions reflected some of the governor's priorities.

Legislators also allocated $250 million in federal aid for water and wastewater projects across Kentucky. Beshear called that decision “transformational in providing clean drinking water to everybody.”

“This is a chance to modernize that infrastructure, to run water and sewer lines to industrial parks and other commercial activities, to homes where it's not there,” he said.