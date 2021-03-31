 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beshear praises lawmakers for decisions on using federal aid
0 comments
AP

Beshear praises lawmakers for decisions on using federal aid

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — State lawmakers are off to a “good start” in using a massive infusion of federal pandemic aid to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

The Republican-led legislature closed out its 30-day session on Tuesday by allocating more than $1 billion in federal money on several big-ticket items. Those items include school construction, water and sewer projects and broadband expansion.

The Democratic governor, who feuded with GOP lawmakers over efforts to rein in some of his executive authority, praised the legislature for its decisions on how to use the federal aid. He predicted the investments will create thousands of jobs in Kentucky.

“At a time when we want to make sure we sprint out of this pandemic, we get out of this recession, we want to use these dollars to create jobs and economic activity," he said. "And I think there was a lot of good work that came together to get a good start on that.”

The spending decisions reflected shared priorities between Beshear and Republican lawmakers. State government in Kentucky is expected to eventually receive about $2.4 billion from the pandemic aid package championed by President Joe Biden. That package was passed by congressional Democrats, including the state’s lone Democratic congressman, John Yarmuth.

Beshear said it was “too early to know” whether he would need to convene a special legislative session later this year to appropriate the remainder of the state's portion of federal aid, or whether it could be dealt with in the regular 2022 session.

But the work between his office and lawmakers to agree on the spending decisions made in recent days was “a real positive sign — one of the first times we've been able to work together that closely," the governor said at a news conference. "And I think it's going to be good for everybody.”

Lawmakers agreed to use $300 million of federal money to extend broadband service and $575 million of the federal aid to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat. Both decisions reflected some of the governor's priorities.

Legislators also allocated $250 million in federal aid for water and wastewater projects across Kentucky. Beshear called that decision “transformational in providing clean drinking water to everybody.”

“This is a chance to modernize that infrastructure, to run water and sewer lines to industrial parks and other commercial activities, to homes where it's not there,” he said.

Beshear also praised the legislature for allotting about $200 million for new construction and renovations of schools and vocational schools.

As for the remainder of the federal assistance, the governor said he would still like to see a “relief portion” that would assist small businesses, pandemic-battered industries and individuals.

State officials are still awaiting federal guidance on how the aid can be used, which could open up other spending opportunities, he said.

Lawmakers on Tuesday also directed $140 million in state funds to support full-day kindergarten on the final day of their session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: SCPD Sgt. Jake Noltze talks about Wednesday robbery at Great Southern Bank

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
National Politics

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News