Beshear predicts 'normal setting' for schools in fall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear predicted Monday that Kentucky's children will return to a “very normal setting” when the next school year begins as the state rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That should include a return to life at school without facial coverings, he said.

“I do not think there will be a mask mandate for schools in the fall," the Democratic governor said at a news conference. "I don’t expect it based on what we are seeing with COVID.”

The past two academic years were dramatically disrupted by the coronavirus, but the governor sounded upbeat Monday about schools returning to normal in the fall.

“Right now, I think kids will be back in a very, very normal setting," Beshear said. "That does include information where we believe there will the opportunity for kids younger than 12 to be vaccinated by the time they go back. I’m very much looking forward to a full, normal school year for my kids and for everybody else’s.”

The governor reported that more than 6,300 Kentucky youngsters ages 12 to 15 have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the first few days since they became eligible for the shots. Beshear called that “a good start” and said efforts are ramping up to vaccinate that age group.