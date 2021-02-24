Beshear promotes efforts to overcome vaccination hesitancy

As the state distributes the vaccines, it’s an “absolute requirement” that “this shot of hope is available to all Kentuckians equitably,” the Democratic governor said.

He acknowledged the challenge of overcoming vaccine hesitancy among some people, especially in minority populations, as the state prepares for ramped-up vaccine shipments.

“It is critical that the color of your skin or the size of your bank account does not matter in the accessibility of getting this vaccine,” Beshear said.

Beshear said he’s more optimistic than ever about defeating COVID-19 this year.

“This vaccine is safe, it’s effective and it is already saving lives,” he said, noting the plunging fatality rate among Kentuckians in long-term care facilities since vaccinations began.

Meanwhile, Kentucky reported 1,306 new coronavirus cases and 51 more virus-related deaths on Wednesday. The state surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and its death toll from the pandemic reached at least 4,527.

More than 880 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 228 in intensive care units.

