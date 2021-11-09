 Skip to main content
AP

Beshear proposes salary boost, body cameras for state police

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Frontline personnel at Kentucky State Police would receive pay raises, and troopers would be equipped with body cameras, under a budget proposal unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The proposed salary increases are aimed at halting the steady loss of troopers and dispatchers leaving for higher pay at other police agencies, the governor said. The Democratic governor will present his budget plan to the Republican-led legislature early next year.

Under his proposal, starting pay for KSP's sworn officers would rise from about $40,000 a year to $55,000, he said. Current troopers and officers also would receive the increase.

For state police telecommunicators, starting pay would go from $24,000 to $32,000 annually. Current telecommunicators also would get the increase.

Beshear said his budget will include $12.2 million for KSP to purchase an integrated video recording system. The funding would enable KSP to equip 650 troopers and officers with recording devices.

“This is the first time in this commonwealth’s history that this level of funding is being allocated for recording devices, a much-needed expense," the governor said.

"And never have we put in as much money as I am recommending — year-to-year, single-largest increase ever — for trooper and telecommunication worker pay,” he added. "This is our investment as these are our folks. And it’s time that we took care of those who help take care of us.”

