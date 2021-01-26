Beshear reaches out to lawmakers on executive powers bills

Beshear pushed back against another frequent complaint from GOP lawmakers — that they weren't consulted as the governor devised the state's response to the public health crisis.

“If the true goal is consultation — and not control — then formalizing and providing a structure for such consultation should be the goal of any legislation,” the governor wrote

Beshear suggested creating an obligation for a governor's administration, during times of emergency, to report to a legislative committee monthly on the state of the emergency and the steps taken to deal with it.

“This would create formalized consultation in a structural and transparent way where legislative committee members could express support or concern to both the administration and the public,” the governor wrote.

In deflecting the GOP criticism, Beshear's office noted that members of his administration have spent more than 30 hours testifying before legislative committees to discuss coronavirus-related issues.

Republican lawmakers accuse Beshear of overreaching with his virus-related restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals, saying the orders were arbitrary and uneven in application. Beshear says the actions saved lives and were similar to steps taken in other states.