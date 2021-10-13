 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Beshear seeks legislative input on essential-worker bonuses

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reached out to top lawmakers in seeking the legislature's collaboration on his proposal to use federal pandemic aid to reward frontline workers with bonuses.

The governor, in a letter dated Tuesday, asked that legislative leaders select six lawmakers — four Republicans and two Democrats — to join a work group to fill in details of his plan. Beshear wants to use $400 million in pandemic assistance to award the extra pay to essential workers employed throughout the pandemic. Republicans hold overwhelming majorities in the legislature.

The legislators would join members of Beshear's administration on the group. They would try to reach consensus on key issues — which professions should be included and the appropriate amount of payments, the Democratic governor said.

“Throughout each phase of the pandemic, brave Kentuckians showed up every day to perform essential work at the risk of harm to themselves and their families,” Beshear said in his letter.

His letter specifically mentioned nurses, police officers, firefighters, educators, grocery store workers and agriculture workers. Beshear referred to other workers last week when revealing his proposal.

In the coming months, Kentucky will receive about $1 billion in additional federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, the governor's letter said.

People are also reading…

Lawmakers will make the final decision next year on appropriating the federal assistance.

The governor said the bonuses would “recognize, thank and incentivize the brave essential workers” who by then will have “continued in their employment and fought this pandemic” for two years.

“We look forward to working in collaboration in seeking an approach that provides a positive incentive to all essential workers to continue their employment in the coming months, knowing they are appreciated and there is something to look forward to as we work to defeat this virus,” Beshear's letter said.

On Wednesday, Beshear reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 26 more virus-related deaths. The state's death toll from the virus rose to at least 9,210 since the pandemic began. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the coronavirus dropped to 8%, he said.

Beshear's letter on essential-worker bonuses was sent to Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne, both Republicans, and to the chambers' top-ranking Democrats — Sen. Morgan McGarvey and Rep. Joni Jenkins. The letter was obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request. The Lexington Herald-Leader was the first to report on the letter.

Many Kentucky hospitals have struggled with chronic staffing shortages to treat an influx of coronavirus patients. Some prominent Senate Republicans urged the governor to call lawmakers into a special legislative session to direct immediate aid to hospitals to overcome staffing woes.

Beshear has said the federal money won’t be available until next year, when lawmakers are back in regular session. He’s hoping the promise of bonuses encourages health care workers to stay in their current jobs and resist any temptation to go elsewhere for higher pay.

———

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News