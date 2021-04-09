Beshear signs bill aimed at rejuvenating western Louisville

The new law establishes a tax increment financing (TIF) district and a structure that will spur community-driven decisions on how to reinvest local tax dollars to create new opportunities in the West End, supporters said. Its neighborhoods have struggled from decades of disinvestment.

Beshear noted that 80 cents of every $1 of revenue now generated in western Louisville flows elsewhere. The new law will create $30 million of seed money for West End investments.

“That is a good start to address decades of neglect,” the Democratic governor said.

A TIF district allows for development to be financed with future tax revenues from the increases in property values, as well as in sales taxes and other kinds of taxation that are anticipated as an area’s economic revitalization occurs.

State Rep. Pamela Stevenson, a Louisville Democrat, said the measure creates opportunities for members of the community to "take the ball and run.”

“Be the one that makes this work," she said in urging community involvement.

Stevenson also stressed that a more prosperous western Louisville will benefit all of Kentucky.