 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Beshear signs bill regulating payments for college athletes

  • 0
Kentucky Athletes-NIL

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Boyd County Courthouse, Nov. 2, 2021, in Ashland, Ky. Beshear signed a high-profile name, image and likeness measure into law on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 saying it recognizes that athletes are the “main attraction” in college sports and deserve to be fairly compensated for their notoriety.

 Matt Jones - member image share, The Daily Independent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Coaches and administrators filled a small cheering section Wednesday as Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill regulating name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes in Kentucky.

The new law sets a framework for the athletes to profit off their notoriety, while university governing boards can adopt NIL-related policies for their school’s athletes.

It recognizes that athletes are the “main attraction” in college sports and deserve to be fairly compensated for use of their name, image and likeness, Beshear said. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a former college basketball player, called it “step toward equity for the athletes that we cheer on.”

Rhyne Howard, a star on the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team, thanked the lawmakers for passing the measure to benefit athletes.

“We are very thankful for being able to be compensated for all the work that we do,” she said.

The high-profile issue united Republican and Democratic lawmakers as well as rival schools in a state with nationally renowned college sports programs with legions of fans.

People are also reading…

The bill-signing ceremony at Kentucky's Capitol featured a cross-section of college coaches and administrators — including University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz.

Calipari said the Kentucky measure protects both athletes and their schools while providing needed flexibility, saying NIL-related issues are "moving fast.”

“I believe it’s model legislation that will be looked at now to say ‘Well, we can do this,’" he said.

Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue, as millions of dollars pour into endorsements for college athletes.

In Kentucky, college athletes have been able to make money off their name, image and likeness since last summer, when Beshear signed an executive order. His action was seen as a short-term response, resulting in the bill that sailed through the legislature with bipartisan support.

The result will be that college athletes in Kentucky are “fairly compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness,” the Democratic governor said at the bill signing Wednesday.

“For decades, student-athletes — unlike their peers — were barred from pursuing compensation associated with skills and talents," Beshear said. "And unlike most of their non-athlete peers, student-athletes are the main attraction of what is a multi-billion-dollar industry in this country.”

Walz stressed that student-athletes not only will benefit from NIL opportunities, but can use their notoriety to help others in their communities.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes to finally be able to make a little money off their name, their image," he said. "But it’s also an opportunity for them to give back.”

Morehead State University President Jay Morgan said the bill presents opportunities for student-athletes on campuses across the state. For university administrators, the bill sets “guardrails that all of us can utilize” in dealing with the ever-evolving world of college athletics, he said.

Under the measure, athletes won't be allowed to promote illegal products and can't promote anything having to do with sports betting. University governing boards can adopt policies governing the NIL agreements of their school’s athletes. But those regulations would have to be reasonable and couldn't put an undue burden on the ability of student-athletes to earn NIL money.

The bill's lead sponsors were Republican Sen. Max Wise and Democratic Sen. Morgan McGarvey. Wise predicted the NIL issue could resurface as soon as next year and could result in “some tweaks” to the new law in response to the changing landscape nationally.

The legislation signed Wednesday is Senate Bill 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Endurance shipwreck found nearly two miles under the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News