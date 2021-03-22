Beshear signs bill to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Monday to make insulin more affordable, calling it a “game changer" for many people in a state with one of the nation's highest diabetes rates.

The bill will limit the cost of insulin to $30 per 30-day supply for many Kentuckians. The cap applies to people with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans, the governor's office said.

“This is the right thing to do and it’s a game changer for those who rely on insulin to live,” Beshear said at a signing ceremony attended by the bipartisan bill's lead sponsor.

Insulin is used to keep people’s blood sugar at safe levels. Insulin varies by patient, as do costs depending on insurance coverage.

More than half-a-million Kentuckians have diabetes, including the bill's lead sponsor, and Kentucky ranks seventh nationally for diabetes prevalence. The Democratic governor, who refers to health care access as a “basic human right,” said some Kentuckians have had to pay more than $1,000 a month for insulin. That forced some people to ration the medication or go without it, he said.