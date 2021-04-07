Beshear signs bills to fund school construction, broadband

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said the investments create “an economic dynamic for future expansion” that will benefit Kentucky for years. Sen. Morgan McGarvey, the top-ranking Senate Democrat, said the last-minute spending agreements were ”a confirmation of what is possible when government is working together.” Partisan rancor was on display for much of the 30-day session as Republicans watered down some of the governor's executive authority.

Beshear said he hoped the spending agreements with GOP lawmakers — reflecting some of his priorities — “created the foundation for more trust” that will result in "more successes” for the state.

The governor recently said it was “too early to know” whether he would need to convene a special legislative session later this year to appropriate the remainder of the state’s portion of federal aid, or whether it could be dealt with in the regular 2022 session that convenes in January.

One of the bills signed by Beshear also directed $140 million in state funds to support full-day kindergarten in Kentucky. Other funding in the signed measures included $75 million for renovating vocational schools and $20 million for rural hospitals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.