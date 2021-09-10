Beshear slams Kentucky lawmakers for scrapping mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers grabbed the quarterback role to direct the response to COVID-19, but when it came time to lead, the GOP-led legislature “punted” the decision on mask-wearing in schools to local boards, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

A day after a special legislative session ended, Beshear gave a blistering response to the legislature's decision to halt statewide mask mandates to combat Kentucky's worst surge of the coronavirus pandemic. He declared that the legislature “owns this pandemic moving forward.”

The legislature passed bills Thursday that scrapped a statewide mask mandate for public schools and imposed a ban on any statewide mask rules until June 2023. Beshear vetoed the mask-related language but Republican lawmakers overrode him before ending their three-day session.

Beshear used the football analogy to slam the legislature’s actions, especially in nullifying the state school board’s requirement that anyone in public K-12 schools wear a mask. The Republican-backed measure shifted masking decisions to local school boards.