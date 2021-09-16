Beshear slams school leaders that refuse to require masks

In the Science Hill district, unvaccinated district employees are being encouraged to wear masks, Dyehouse said. About 85% of the district's staff members have received the COVID-19 shots, he said. Dyehouse predicted most students won’t wear masks, based on what he's heard from parents.

“We realize how serious this is and how it can be contagious, but masking kids in school is doing more harm, we feel," Dyehouse said. “Our board and myself and my parents in this community feel like it’s doing more harm than good.”

Beshear, a former state attorney general, warned about potential liability issues for school districts that refuse to require masks in schools.

“Anyone who is making those decisions is facing huge personal liability in the future,” the governor said. "Because once they make a decision that is against all science, that is against all evidence, that is against all advice and somebody gets hurt, they ought to expect to pay, one way or another.”

The Gallatin County district decided masks will be optional but recommended for students. The district is in a hospital region where intensive care units are full, according to the state.

