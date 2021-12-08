 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Beshear: Social service workers to receive 10% pay raise

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced a 10% pay raise for Kentucky's social service workers, hoping to halt the loss of frontline employees demoralized by low salaries and bulging caseloads.

The pay increase takes effect Dec. 16 for social workers and family support staff, the governor said. It's the result of an administrative action to reclassify their jobs to a higher grade.

More than 3,900 employees are in line for the raises, costing about $15 million, Beshear said at a news conference. Existing funds due to agency vacancies will cover the expense, he said.

The raises are long overdue, he said, as chronic staffing shortages have left social workers overburdened with growing caseloads. Workers investigate and manage cases of child abuse and neglect and provide other services to families.

“Often, you are the only lifeline to people at their greatest momentum of need," the Democratic governor said. "You serve the lost, the lonely and the left behind — the exact people that my faith tells me we all have a duty to serve.”

People are also reading…

Shawnte West, a family services office supervisor, said Beshear's actions offer hope to build back the workforce. She spoke of hardships some social service workers have faced due to inadequate pay.

“Too often, social service providers and staff interchange roles with those that we serve in receiving food stamps, cash aid and medical assistance just to keep our heads above water," she said. "And that should never be.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

It's quit-tok! Gen Z celebrate their job resignations on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News