Beshear: Social service workers to receive 10% pay raise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced a 10% pay raise for Kentucky's social service workers, hoping to halt the loss of frontline employees demoralized by low salaries and bulging caseloads.

The pay increase takes effect Dec. 16 for social workers and family support staff, the governor said. It's the result of an administrative action to reclassify their jobs to a higher grade.

More than 3,900 employees are in line for the raises, costing about $15 million, Beshear said at a news conference. Existing funds due to agency vacancies will cover the expense, he said.

The raises are long overdue, he said, as chronic staffing shortages have left social workers overburdened with growing caseloads. Workers investigate and manage cases of child abuse and neglect and provide other services to families.

“Often, you are the only lifeline to people at their greatest momentum of need," the Democratic governor said. "You serve the lost, the lonely and the left behind — the exact people that my faith tells me we all have a duty to serve.”

Shawnte West, a family services office supervisor, said Beshear's actions offer hope to build back the workforce. She spoke of hardships some social service workers have faced due to inadequate pay.

“Too often, social service providers and staff interchange roles with those that we serve in receiving food stamps, cash aid and medical assistance just to keep our heads above water," she said. "And that should never be.”

