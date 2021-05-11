Beshear toasts bourbon startup; touts progress against virus

Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday touted Kentucky's progress toward reaching a post-pandemic normal while celebrating a startup bourbon distillery — the kind of event his predecessors savored.

The governor participated in a ribbon cutting for a tasting room where visitors will sample spirits crafted at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County.

The central Kentucky distillery — developed by a family with deep roots in the state's bourbon history — is the centerpiece of a destination experience called Dant Crossing. It includes a bed and breakfast with plans to open an amphitheater, restaurant, train depot, event center and museum. It also will feature wooded walking trails and a 12-acre lake for fishing, the distillery's website says.

After more than a year of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor joked that he’s been waiting for a family-friendly destination where he could also enjoy a fine bourbon.

“As more people get that ‘shot of hope’ — that safe and effective vaccine — we are safely, steadily and sustainably removing the measures that were needed to keep us safe," Beshear said. "And we are getting back to normal faster and faster. And as we sit here today, our economy is poised to take off in a way the likes of which I have never seen.”