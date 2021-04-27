 Skip to main content
Beshear touts options for Kentuckians to get "shot of hope"
AP

Beshear touts options for Kentuckians to get "shot of hope"

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians have “more options than ever” to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday as the state reported more than 700 new coronavirus cases.

More than 1.7 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of vaccine, he said.

Once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first COVID-19 shot, Beshear has pledged to lift capacity and physical distancing restrictions for nearly all businesses, venues and events catering to 1,000 or fewer patrons.

“There are now more options than ever for you to sign up for your shot of hope," the governor said in a news release Tuesday. "It’s fast, it’s easy and it will help us save lives and get back to more of the activities we’ve missed over the past year.”

Anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The state reported 716 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, including seven deaths discovered through the state’s audit of deaths from previous months.

The statewide rate of positive cases was 3.17%. Nearly 400 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 103 in intensive care units.

