Beshear touts spending relief funds on hurting Kentuckians

As part of his plan, the governor proposed allocating $475 million in direct aid to qualifying low-income households. It would provide $500 assistance payments to individuals with adjusted gross incomes of $25,000 or less and couples earning $50,000 or less, based on their 2019 state tax returns. The payments would be exempt from state taxation.

Beshear proposed another $200 million in assistance to qualifying small businesses suffering revenue losses due to the pandemic. Those payments similarly would be exempt from state taxation.

The governor's proposal calls for spending $500 million on water and wastewater projects — part of infrastructure improvements that Beshear says can be completed with the federal aid.

The assistance “gives us an opportunity to provide clean drinking water to every single Kentucky county,” Beshear said this week. “It provides us the opportunity to have sufficient water and sewer to support the type of jobs that we want in eastern Kentucky and everywhere else. It gives us the type of funding to run fiber and provide broadband to every single home in our commonwealth.”