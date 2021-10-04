 Skip to main content
Beshear urges bonuses for essential workers during pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear recommended Monday that Kentucky use $400 million in federal pandemic relief assistance to provide bonuses next year for beleaguered health-care staff and other frontline workers who provided essential services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Democratic governor said he intends to send a framework of the plan to the state's Republican-dominated legislature within the next 10 days. Lawmakers would make the final decision on appropriating the federal aid.

Beshear's recommendation comes as many Kentucky hospitals continue struggling with chronic staffing shortages to treat an influx of coronavirus patients — most of them unvaccinated against the virus. Some prominent Senate Republicans have urged the governor to call lawmakers into a special legislative session this year to direct immediate aid to hospitals to overcome staffing woes.

The governor said Monday that the federal money won’t be available until next year, when lawmakers are back in regular session. Beshear also expanded the number of workers potentially eligible for bonuses, mentioning emergency responders, grocery store workers, educators and factory workers employed by companies deemed essential during the pandemic. By the time the bonuses might be awarded next year, essential workers will have spent some two years putting themselves at risk.

“The idea that those dollars are there for everybody who sticks it out for two full years is something that I think that all of us as Kentuckians should support,” the governor said at a news conference.

The promise of bonuses would be aimed at encouraging health care workers to stay in their current jobs and resist any temptation to go elsewhere for higher pay, Beshear said.

“Make sure that you stay the course, help those in your community and there will be a reward at the end,” the governor said.

Nearly two-thirds of Kentucky's hospitals are still reporting critical staffing shortages, he noted.

Beshear said he will ask for the formation of a “working group” that includes lawmakers and officials from his administration to fill in the details of the plan -- including which workers would be eligible and how much they would receive in bonuses.

The governor also pushed back against calls from some GOP lawmakers for immediate aid to retain and bolster hospital staffing. By providing bonuses now, some recipients might “leave after they got it and go on to something else before this pandemic is over,” he said.

Meanwhile, Beshear pointed to continued declines in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Kentucky as "rays of hope.” The state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate also dropped again.

“There is a lot of positive to take from it," the governor said. "But what is still really hard is the loss of life we continue to see, and that loss being preventable.”

Since Saturday, the state reported more than 4,900 virus cases and at least 102 deaths over the three days. The state's virus-related death toll surpassed 8,900 since the pandemic began. More than 1,660 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including nearly 500 in intensive care units.

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

