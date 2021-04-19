Beshear urges younger adults to pick up vaccination pace

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has surpassed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone, but the pace needs to pick up among younger adults to defeat the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

More than half of Kentuckians who are 18 and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the governor said. While about three-fourths of Kentuckians 70 and older have been vaccinated, the rate drops off considerably among people ages 20-49, he said.

“So we need to pick it up for our younger Kentuckians if we want to lessen the number of cases and ultimately defeat this virus,” Beshear said at a news conference.

Last week, Beshear pledged to lift capacity and physical distancing restrictions for nearly all businesses, venues and events catering to 1,000 or fewer patrons once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first COVID-19 shot. He also would remove curfews on bars and restaurants.

More than 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least their first COVID-19 shot, surpassing more than half the state’s population 18 and older, Beshear said Monday.

“That is a big milestone," the governor said. "It’s one we ought to be excited about. But we also know that we have a lot further to go.”