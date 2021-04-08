Beshear vetoes bill curbing records access on judges, police

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a bill Thursday that would have shielded an array of information about Kentucky judges, police and prosecutors from public review.

The measure — passed shortly before the legislative session ended — had drawn a backlash from open-records advocates. The Democratic governor's veto kills the measure this year, since the Republican-dominated legislature will not have a chance to consider an override.

In his veto message, Beshear said the bill was “overly broad” and “impractical.” He said the public safety concerns that led to the bill's passage were dealt with in a separate measure that he signed.

The vetoed bill would have allowed any police officer or prosecutor and some court employees — along with anyone related to them — to shield an array of personal information from the public.

David Thompson, executive director of the Kentucky Press Association, previously said the bill could result in unintended consequences, including preventing the release of campaign finance records.