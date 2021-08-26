Beshear: Virus surge would have led him to issue mask order

More than 30 Kentucky hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages, Beshear said. Smaller hospitals are struggling to care for much sicker patients than they normally treat.

“As horrible as last year’s surge was, and it was awful, we were never in position where doctors worried they’d need to choose between treating a patient who can’t breathe because of COVID, or treat a patient who’s bleeding out because of a car accident," the governor said. "But that is the strain that our hospitals are under.”

Dr. Dennis Beck, interim chief administrative officer at Deaconess Henderson Hospital, said patients are "dying without need” as he urged people to get vaccinated.

“The crisis is real," he said in a video. "Our patient volumes are higher than they ever have been in any summertime period in the history of our hospital and our health system."

Beshear has increasingly turned to doctors and nurses across Kentucky to try to persuade the unvaccinated to take the shots. Mohan Rao, a general surgeon at Baptist Health Madisonville, said he thought last year's COVID surges would be the worst of it due to the introduction of vaccines. But he said the virus has now "come back with a vengeance.”