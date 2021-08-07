Beshear's COVID restrictions targeted at Fancy Farm picnic

Two Republicans expected to compete to lead their party's ticket in 2023 took turns Saturday accusing Kentucky's Democratic governor of infringing on individual liberties with his pandemic-related restrictions, pressing GOP themes on the stage of the state's premiere political event.

Speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and state Auditor Mike Harmon accused Gov. Andy Beshear of overreaching with his now-lifted restrictions on businesses and gatherings to try to contain COVID-19.

The attacks against Beshear's handling of the coronavirus outbreak — a crisis that has spanned most of his term — came as Kentucky faces its worst outbreak of COVID-19 cases in months, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. Republican speakers didn't talk about the resurgence, instead repudiating Beshear's executive actions. The governor says his decisions saved lives.

“Like you, I was caught off-guard when Beshear responded to COVID by violating our basic rights and individual liberties by becoming the shutdown governor,” Quarles said in a hard-hitting speech.

In his speech, Harmon said: “In 2023, the voters of Kentucky will have a chance to help Andy Beshear in the same way his policies helped many of them -- by sending him home.”