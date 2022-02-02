 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Betsy DeVos supports Michigan school choice ballot drive

  • Updated
  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday backed a Michigan ballot drive to let students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with accounts funded by tax-free corporate and individual donations.

Critics liken the proposed scholarship funds to vouchers and say they would be unconstitutional due to the state's ban against providing public assistance to private schools.

DeVos, a longtime school choice advocate whose family has given $400,000 to the Let MI Kids Learn ballot committee, encouraged residents to support the effort. She contended it would withstand court challenges because the contributions — for which donors would get a tax credit — would go to scholarship-granting organizations and “never become state money.”

The group needs about 340,000 valid voter signatures to send each of two initiatives to the Republican-led Legislature. Lawmakers then could enact the measures into law despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's veto of identical bills in November.

People are also reading…

“Parents don't have to send their kids to schools that don't care what mom and dad think. By signing these petitions, we can help every child have equal access to a world-class education — no matter if it's public, private, charter, home, pod, dual-enrolled, online, earn and learn, tutor, after-school, extracurricular or any combination of the above,” DeVos said during a virtual event to kick off petition gathering by volunteers. Paid circulators have been in the field since December.

DeVos helped lead a 2000 ballot measure — resoundingly rejected by voters — that would have required poorly performing school districts to offer vouchers for students to use at private schools.

Whitmer, who is up for reelection, has said the latest proposal would cut state revenue by as much as $500 million in the first year.

“This is an anti-public education effort that will take funding away from schools during a teacher shortage and will be used to give tax breaks to DeVos and her allies," said Lonnie Scott, executive director of the liberal advocacy group Progress Michigan.

Let MI Kids Learn had taken in $1.7 million as of Dec. 31, including $800,000 from a Washington, D.C.-based group called Get Families Back to Work and $475,000 from the conservative State Government Leadership Foundation.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Biden: Ready for 'long overdue' pick of Black female justice

Biden: Ready for 'long overdue' pick of Black female justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden strongly affirmed Thursday that he will nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, declaring such historic representation is “long overdue” and promising to announce his choice by the end of February.

Watch Now: Related Video

58% of Americans trust Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News