Better Indiana outlook brings calls for bigger schools boost

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana educators called Thursday for a bigger school funding boost to help improve the state’s lagging teacher pay, as new projections showed state tax collections are expected to bounce back stronger than expected from the pandemic recession.

A new state tax revenue forecast given Thursday to state legislators projects those collections going up by more than 4% in each of the next two years. That could mean about $2 billion more available for the new two-year state budget being completed by legislative negotiators after the last forecast in December projected growth between 2% and 3%.

Republican legislative leaders said they will look to direct more money toward K-12 funding and other state programs but that they would be wary of increasing the state’s budget.

“We’re excited about these numbers,” House Speaker Todd Huston said. “We also recognize we need to be very prudent and cautious.”