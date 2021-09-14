 Skip to main content
Bibb leads, ex-mayor concedes, in Cleveland mayoral primary
AP

Bibb leads, ex-mayor concedes, in Cleveland mayoral primary

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nonprofit executive Justin Bibb had a lead Tuesday night in Cleveland’s mayoral primary race, which narrowed a field of seven candidates to two, according to unofficial election results.

Bibb had the unofficial lead late Tuesday, with City Council President Kevin Kelley in second place. The top two vote-getters will face off for office in the Nov. 4 general election. Both men are Democrats.

The former “Boy Mayor” of Cleveland, Dennis Kucinich, conceded the race Tuesday night.

The 74-year-old Kucinich drew attention as the youngest big-city mayor in the U.S. after his election in 1977.

Longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson, 74, chose not to seek a record-setting fifth four-year term.

