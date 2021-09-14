Bibb leads, ex-mayor concedes, in Cleveland mayoral primary

Former Cleveland Mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich enters his ballot after voting, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cleveland mayoral primary has seven candidates vying for the position. The top 2 from the mayoral primary will compete in the Nov. 2 general election.
Cleveland City Council President and Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley votes at the St. Thomas More School polling location on primary Election Day, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Brooklyn, Ohio. Voters in Cleveland headed to the polls on Tuesday to narrow a field of seven candidates to two in a race to succeed longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson.
Cleveland City Council President and Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley speaks after voting at the St. Thomas More School polling location on primary Election Day, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Brooklyn, Ohio. Voters in Cleveland headed to the polls on Tuesday to narrow a field of seven candidates to two in a race to succeed longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson.
Cleveland City Council President and Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley with his wife Elizabeth finish the process of casting their ballots at the St. Thomas More School polling location on primary Election Day, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Brooklyn, Ohio.
Former Cleveland Mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich speaks to the media after voting, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cleveland mayoral primary has seven candidates vying for the position. The top 2 from the mayoral primary will compete in the Nov. 2 general election.
Former Cleveland Mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich gets ready to vote, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cleveland mayoral primary has seven candidates vying for the position. The top 2 from the mayoral primary will compete in the Nov. 2 general election.
Former Cleveland Mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich gives a peace sign after voting, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cleveland mayoral primary has seven candidates vying for the position. The top 2 from the mayoral primary will compete in the Nov. 2 general election.
Former Cleveland Mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich runs into a voting location to vote, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cleveland mayoral primary has seven candidates vying for the position. The top 2 from the mayoral primary will compete in the Nov. 2 general election.
In this Nov. 7, 2017, photo, Cleveland mayoral candidate Zack Reed addresses his supporters after conceding to Mayor Frank Jackson in Cleveland. Voters in Cleveland headed to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, to narrow a field of seven candidates to two in a race to succeed longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson.
Ward 7 Councilman and Cleveland mayoral candidate Basheer Jones speaks to the crowd at the Fannie Lewis community park after the "Stand in Solidarity" march he organized in response to the death of George Floyd, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Cleveland. Voters in Cleveland headed to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, to narrow a field of seven candidates to two in a race to succeed longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nonprofit executive Justin Bibb had a lead Tuesday night in Cleveland’s mayoral primary race, which narrowed a field of seven candidates to two, according to unofficial election results.
Bibb had the unofficial lead late Tuesday, with City Council President Kevin Kelley in second place. The top two vote-getters will face off for office in the Nov. 4 general election. Both men are Democrats.
The former “Boy Mayor” of Cleveland, Dennis Kucinich, conceded the race Tuesday night.
The 74-year-old Kucinich drew attention as the youngest big-city mayor in the U.S. after his election in 1977.
Longtime Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson, 74, chose not to seek a record-setting fifth four-year term.
