Bid by GOP Arizona House leaders to pass budget falls flat

Cook briefly debated Majority Leader Ben Toma of Peoria, a key architect of the tax cuts.

“It’s a little north of 550,000 jobs that are supposed to be new in Arizona to pay for these tax cuts,” Cook said. “There were no numbers given. These are the concerns that I have for the state and the people of this state.

"Does that bother you?" he asked.

“Lots of things bother me. Cutting taxes does not bother me in the least," Toma responded.

The massive tax cut package, which proponents called the largest in state history, would have cut more than 25% of state income tax revenue after being fully phased in over the next two years. Democrats said the tax cut favored the rich — especially its provision capping taxes on the wealthy at 4.5% as a workaround to a new 3.5% tax surcharge on high earning Arizonans that was approved by voters in November.

The defeat of the main tax measures in the 11-bill package leaves GOP House leaders with no clear path forward on a budget that must pass by the end of the month to keep state government operating in the budget year that starts July 1.