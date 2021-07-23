Bid to block Nevada death penalty drug plan draws 2nd inmate

Appeals also are pending before the Nevada Supreme Court and 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Anthony noted the state judge in Las Vegas who issued his formal stay of execution this week has a court hearing in Floyd’s case scheduled Nov. 12.

Floyd, 45, does not want to die. He was sentenced in 2000 for killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999.

Smith, 81, is being treated for kidney failure with dialysis at a state prison medical facility in Carson City.

He was sentenced to death in 1992 in the 1990 strangulation and hammer slayings of his two stepdaughters in Henderson. He also is serving life in prison without parole for killing his wife and was convicted of a hammer attack on his landlord.

Anthony and colleague Brad Levenson argue in a 66-page document filed Thursday that the state can't provide Smith with dialysis at the state prison in Ely, where the state’s new lethal injection chamber has remained idle since it was completed in 2016 at a cost of $860,000.

The last person put to death in Nevada was Daryl Mack in 2006 for a 1988 rape and murder in Reno. His execution was at the state prison in Carson City. Mack asked for his sentence to be carried out.