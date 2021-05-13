Bid to recall Sonoma County prosecutor qualifies for ballot

Prosecutors accused Gallaher's development company, Oakmont Senior Living, and two affiliated companies of abandoning about 100 residents with no means to evacuate themselves during the Tubbs fire in 2017.

The civil complaint also accused the companies of failing to prepare staff to evacuate residents during emergencies and not notifying relatives about the status of their loved ones during the fire.

“At the end of the day, this recall attempt is about one simple fact: Bill Gallaher is mad we held his business accountable,” Ravitch told the newspaper.

Recall supporters gathered more than the required 30,056 valid signatures, and an election could be held as soon as mid-September. It will cost taxpayers at least $600,000, Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto said.

The campaign has cited a range of complaints that Gallaher and others have made about Ravitch’s decisions as the county’s top prosecutor, including issues of inequality, injustice and fire safety failures.

Ravitch called those suggestions unfounded and said she was prepared for a smear campaign full of “lies and half truths.”

The recall campaign began less than two months after one of the Oakmont Senior Living affiliates paid $500,000 to settle the case.