Biden administration inks deal to review Montana oil leases

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration has reached a legal settlement requiring the government to re-examine potential climate damages from oil and gas leases on U.S. lands in Montana and North Dakota that were put up for sale under the Trump administration.

The settlement involves parcels of land totaling 91 square miles (235 square kilometers) and was detailed in documents filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Montana.

WildEarth Guardians, Sierra Club and other groups filed a lawsuit last year challenging the Trump-era sales. Similar deals were reached in June for prior lease sales covering thousands of square miles public lands in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Those parcels were offered under the Trump and Obama administrations.

Environmentalists are hopeful President Joe Biden's administration will curb drilling on the leased parcels after climate damages and other future potential pollution are considered.

But the agreements themselves don’t cancel any leases or prevent development. Any attempt to do so would meet fierce opposition from energy companies and their allies in Congress.

Biden campaigned on pledges to end new drilling on public lands and suspended new oil and gas lease sales when he took office last year. The move drew multiple lawsuits from Republican-led states and the oil and gas industry. Those cases have resulted in conflicting court rulings on whether the suspension was legal.

The latest ruling came Friday, when U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl sided with Biden in lawsuits brought by the state of Wyoming and industry. Skavdahl said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was justified in postponing onshore oil and gas sales last March because of concerns about climate impacts and other environmental problems.

However, at least some of the parcels of land at issue were already sold while the case was pending, after a federal judge in Louisiana said the leasing suspension was invalid. Last month, District Judge