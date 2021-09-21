Biden administration targets ransomware payment 'enablers'

Though the majority of virtual currency exchanges are engaged in legal commerce, a subset of so-called “nested” exchanges processes a disproportionate amount of illicit transactions, Adeyemo said. In the case of SUEX, officials said, more than 40% of its known transaction history is associated with what the administration describes as illicit actors.

SUEX is among the most active of a small group of illicit services that handle most money laundering for cybercriminals, the cryptocurrency-tracking firm Chainalysis said in a blog post.

Although legally registered in the Czech Republic, SUEX has no known physical presence there and instead operates out of branches in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia, where users can cash out their virtual currency, said Chainalysis, which works closely with law enforcement on tracking criminal crypto transactions.