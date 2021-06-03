Biden administration to increase pay for airport screeners

“We are just asking to be put on the same scale as everyone else. We are not asking for something different,” said Hydrick Thomas, president of AFGE’s Council 100, which represents TSA officers nationwide.

Starting annual pay for TSA officers is $35,000-$39,000 and tops out at $43,000. An employee of Customs and Border Protection at the same airport would make $60,000-$80,000 after six years and have significantly better retirement and other benefits, said Thomas, who is also an officer at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

“The TSA are front-line workers too,” he said. "Every day we put the uniform on, we put ourselves in harm’s way.”

With the actions being taken by the Biden administration, TSA officers still won't be on equal footing with other federal workers.

When Congress set up the TSA, it granted the agency administrator broad authority over the procedures, discipline and compensation of the workforce. That isn't changing with the directive announced Thursday.