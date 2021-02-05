Biden administration to survey schools on COVID-19 impact

“To do that, we need more information about how students are learning during this pandemic — and we simply don’t have it right now,” he said in a statement.

Along with information about schools, the survey will ask how many individual students are being taught online and how many are learning online, along with their attendance rates.

It also asks for breakdowns by demographic characteristics including race, socioeconomic status and whether they have disabilities.

That could shed further light on disparities that have emerged during the pandemic, including findings that school districts in which the vast majority of students are white have been far more likely to have some level of in-person instruction.

Researchers and school officials have been calling on the federal government to gather information on the pandemic’s effect, saying it would provide evidence to guide schools as they navigate outbreaks. Many states collect their own data, and some researchers have attempted national databases, but there has been no federal collection effort.

In a letter to Congress this month, a coalition of education groups emphasized the need for new data and urged lawmakers to boost federal funding to the Education Department unit that collects data.