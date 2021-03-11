Biden aides hold talks with Israel on Iran, regional issues

Netanyahu recently hinted that Israel might resort to military action against Iran.

“We are not pinning our hopes on any agreement with an extremist regime such as yours,” he said in a recent speech directed at Iran. “With or without agreements – we will do everything so that you will not arm yourselves with nuclear weapons.”

Senior Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, have meanwhile said Israel is upgrading contingency plans to strike Iran if it appears to be escalating its nuclear activities.

Israel views Iran as its greatest strategic threat because of the nuclear program, Tehran’s support for armed groups in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, and the harsh rhetoric of Iranian leaders, who often predict Israel’s demise. Israel's military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, said days after Biden's inauguration that military options have to be "on the table.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki following Thursday's meeting stressed that Israel will be regularly briefed “if this diplomatic track moves forward.” Asked about Israeli officials comments, Psaki downplayed concerns about the U.S. being drawn into a military conflict.

“We feel the best path forward is a diplomatic path and that’s why we are working with our European European partners to see what is possible along that front,” Psaki said.

