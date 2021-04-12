Biden aims for bipartisanship but applies sly pressure

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a July 4 goal for action, but even that seems politically ambitious in the face of the daunting challenges ahead. And for every move the White House makes to win over centrists, including Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, they risk losing liberals like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who wants Biden to reach for an even larger package to meet the nation’s needs.

One option Democrats are considering is the so-called budget reconciliation process, which would allow for passage on a 51-vote majority in the Senate, rather than the 60 votes typically needed to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Manchin, in particular, has expressed some queasiness at using reconciliation without an attempt at bipartisanship, making him as much an audience for the White House's outreach as Republicans. He and others have resisted efforts to change the filibuster rules, but West Wing aides believe that he would be inclined to support reconciliation if he saw that Republicans were stonewalling an attempt at bipartisanship.

“This is another moment to showcase that the Republicans simply want to obstruct all of the Biden agenda,” said Dan Pfeiffer, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. “And the American people want to see you try to be bipartisan but not at the expense of things you support.”