Biden aims for bipartisanship but applies stealthy pressure

One option Democrats are considering is the budget reconciliation process, which would allow for passage on a 51-vote majority in the Senate, rather than the 60 votes typically needed to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Manchin, in particular, has expressed some queasiness at using reconciliation without an attempt at bipartisanship. He and others have resisted efforts to change the filibuster rules, but West Wing aides believe that he would be inclined to support reconciliation if he saw that Republicans were stonewalling an attempt at bipartisanship.

“This is another moment to showcase that the Republicans simply want to obstruct all of the Biden agenda,” said Dan Pfeiffer, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. “And the American people want to see you try to be bipartisan but not at the expense of things you support.”

Citing his four decades in Washington, Biden campaigned as a bipartisan dealmaker. But Republicans have, to this point, uniformly rejected his efforts. Not a single GOP lawmaker voted for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last month despite polling that suggested the measure was popular among Republican voters.