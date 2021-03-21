Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

“I haven’t seen a plan,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. “They have created a humanitarian crisis down here at this border that you have seen now. And the reason why they are coming is because he says words do matter, and they do. The messaging is that if you want to come, you can stay.”

The administration also has been pressed as to why it will not allow media to see the facilities at the border. Mayorkas said the government was “working on providing access so that individuals will be able to see what the conditions in a Border Patrol station are like.”

But Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told “Fox News Sunday” that "it’s rich that Secretary Mayorkas won’t let press travel with him to the border, but he will come on your Sunday morning show and peddle the same kind of nonsense that has created the Biden border crisis in the first place.”

Since Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the U.S. has seen a dramatic spike in the number of people encountered by border officials. There were 18,945 family members and 9,297 unaccompanied children encountered in February — an increase of 168% and 63%, respectively, from the month before, according to the Pew Research Center. That creates an enormous logistical challenge because children, in particular, require higher standards of care and coordination across agencies.