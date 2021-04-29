Biden announces 2nd round of diverse federal judiciary picks

There currently are 78 judicial vacancies, according to the judiciary's website. Biden, a Democrat, has already nominated 11 people. The Senate, which must confirm the nominees, is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris called on to break some tie votes.

The Senate Judiciary heard from five nominees on Wednesday, with nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson attracting most of the attention. She is a federal judge in the District of Columbia, and Biden wants her promoted to the appeals court seat left vacant when Merrick Garland became his attorney general. Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court if a vacancy arises, and Jackson is widely seen as a potential pick down the line.

Administration officials emphasized the speed with which Biden is announcing nominees, stressing that the president was out of the gate with names faster than his immediate predecessors.

The White House said in a statement that all the candidates were “immensely qualified and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.”

“These candidates also speak to the President’s strong belief that the federal judiciary should reflect the proud diversity of the nation, both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” it said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0