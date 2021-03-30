Biden announces diverse first slate of judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate a “trailblazing slate” of judicial nominees, a field that includes Black, Muslim American and Asian American Pacific Islander candidates for federal courts and for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

The White House said the 11 nominees are attorneys who have excelled in the legal field in a range of positions, including as jurists, public defenders, prosecutors and public servants, as well as in the private sector and in the military.

“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong.”

The White House said Biden's judicial choices reflect his deeply held belief that the federal courts should reflect the “full diversity of the American people” in background and professional experience.

Former President Donald Trump leaned heavily on white men to fill judicial vacancies.