 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Biden-appointed U.S. attorney sworn in for Central District

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gregory K. Harris, who has spent a quarter-century as an assistant U.S. attorney, has been sworn in as the chief federal prosecutor for the Central District of Illinois.

Harris, who was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden in October and confirmed by the Senate this month, took the oath this past week before Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow.

Harris' history with the office dates back 40 years. He was an assistant U.S. attorney from 1980 to 1988 and took a 13-year diversion to private practice before returning to the assistant U.S. attorney's post in 2001.

Harris described the promotion as an honor and promised to continue working with law enforcement agencies and to “pursue equal justice under the law.”

“This office has a long history of excellence and integrity and has demonstrated its strong commitment to community safety,” Harris said in a statement. “I am eager to get to work.”

During his time in the U.S. Attorney's office, Harris has held a number of leadership positions, including chief of the criminal division. His private practice experience came as a partner in the Springfield-based Giffin, Winning, Cohen & Bodewes law firm. Before that, he served as legal counsel in state government agencies and a stint as an assistant appellate defender in the Illinois Office of the State Appellate Defender.

People are also reading…

Harris received a law degree from what is now the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law. He earned a bachelor's from from Howard University in 1971.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

Macron urges strengthening EU borders during Hungary visit

Macron urges strengthening EU borders during Hungary visit

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday affirmed his commitment to strengthening the external borders of the European Union, a point of common agreement at talks he held in Hungary's capital with the leaders of the bloc's eastern nations.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News