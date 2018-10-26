HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says the nation has to come together, voicing concern with the partisan division and hatred he sees in the U.S.
A target of the mail-bomb scare, Biden took a moment during a Democratic political rally in Hartford, Connecticut, to speak about "all the pipe bombs, the sense of hate and terror that seems to be gripping us."
Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of packages with suspected explosive devices that were addressed to several high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. Two were addressed to Biden.
The former vice president quoted passages from the W.B. Yeats poem "The Second Coming," including a line that reads: "Things fall apart; the center cannot hold."
Biden says we "have to remember who we are and what we stand for as a nation."