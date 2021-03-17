Biden backs changes to filibuster; GOP vows 'scorched earth'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for changes to the filibuster to require lawmakers to speak on the floor of the Senate to hold up a bill, while the chamber's Republican leader warns of “scorched-earth” tactics if Democrats use their new majority to bring an end to the legislative roadblock entirely.

Biden, in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, restated his opposition to eliminating the filibuster but suggested he supported changes to make it more costly and time-consuming for those trying to block bills. Currently, any lawmaker can signal their intent to filibuster, setting a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation, without ever speaking on the floor.

“I don’t think that you have to eliminate the filibuster. You have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days," Biden said. "You had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking.”

“You've got to work for the filibuster," he added. “It’s getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning."

His comments on Tuesday came hours after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned of a “scorched earth” landscape if Democrats end the filibuster in hopes of muscling Biden's agenda past GOP opposition.