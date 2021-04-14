Biden begins to undo Trump's ban on abortion referrals

The Biden administration estimated that as a result of the Trump policy changes in 2019 the program serves about 1.5 million fewer women a year, a 37% reduction from the average caseload from 2016-18. HHS also estimated that the Trump administration's changes may have led to up to 180,000 unintended pregnancies.

HHS said its proposed rule reversal will restore the program to how it ran in President Barack Obama's years, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider. The Biden rules will also put a greater emphasis on affordability and on eliminating racial and ethnic disparities, although many of the program's clients already are minority women.

“Ultimately, continued enforcement of the 2019 rule raises the possibility of a two-tiered health care system in which those with insurance and full access to health care receive full medical information and referrals, while low-income populations with fewer opportunities for care are relegated to inferior access,” HHS said in a statement. "This situation creates a widespread public health concern.”

The agency said it expects clinics that left the program will gradually return if the Biden policy goes into place, and Title X will again be serving about 4 million clients within a couple of years.